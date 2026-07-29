Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 8.3% - What's Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.20 and last traded at $58.60. Approximately 18,793,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 24,351,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab won a record $266 million U.S. Space Force contract for at least 12 missile-defense-related launches. The award expands its government backlog and strengthens its position as an alternative launch and space-systems provider. Rocket Lab awarded record $266 million missile defense contract

Rocket Lab won a record for at least 12 missile-defense-related launches. The award expands its government backlog and strengthens its position as an alternative launch and space-systems provider. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest purchased 62,497 RKLB shares valued at approximately $4 million, signaling continued confidence from a prominent growth-oriented investor despite the stock’s recent weakness. ARK adds Rocket Lab shares

ARK Invest purchased 62,497 RKLB shares valued at approximately $4 million, signaling continued confidence from a prominent growth-oriented investor despite the stock’s recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlights progress on the Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab’s satellite and space-systems capabilities, and stronger launch demand observed by Citizens analysts. These developments support the long-term growth case beyond the company’s Electron launch business. Citizens sees upside potential for Rocket Lab

Commentary highlights progress on the Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab’s satellite and space-systems capabilities, and stronger launch demand observed by Citizens analysts. These developments support the long-term growth case beyond the company’s Electron launch business. Neutral Sentiment: The FAA’s proposal to reduce environmental requirements for commercial-space licensing could make launches easier and faster across the industry, although the direct financial benefit to Rocket Lab is uncertain. FAA proposes cutting environmental rules

The FAA’s proposal to reduce environmental requirements for commercial-space licensing could make launches easier and faster across the industry, although the direct financial benefit to Rocket Lab is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab is trading below its 50-day moving average as risk-off sentiment drives a sector-wide decline in space stocks. Technical analysts are watching approximately $56 as a potential support level. Rocket Lab stock and $56 support

Rocket Lab is trading below its 50-day moving average as risk-off sentiment drives a sector-wide decline in space stocks. Technical analysts are watching approximately as a potential support level. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Rocket Lab’s roughly 63% year-over-year revenue growth is not yet translating into profits. The company continues to report negative margins while funding Neutron, making the stock vulnerable to multiple compression and higher-rate conditions. Rocket Lab valuation concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $110,278,980.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,715,181 shares in the company, valued at $230,573,170.52. The trade was a 32.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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