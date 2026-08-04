Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-13.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $445.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $469.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 8.0%

NYSE:ROK opened at $442.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $497.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.77 and a 200-day moving average of $424.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $449,025.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. The trade was a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,847. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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