Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $480.98, but opened at $452.14. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $449.9460, with a volume of 363,126 shares trading hands.

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Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue increased 7.9% year over year to $2.31 billion, exceeding the $2.24 billion analyst consensus, while adjusted EPS rose to $3.49 from $2.82 and topped estimates of approximately $3.38–$3.39. Rockwell Automation Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Fiscal Q3 revenue increased 7.9% year over year to $2.31 billion, exceeding the $2.24 billion analyst consensus, while adjusted EPS rose to $3.49 from $2.82 and topped estimates of approximately $3.38–$3.39. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance, calling for adjusted EPS of $13.00–$13.30 and revenue of roughly $9.0–$9.1 billion. The updated outlook implies continued sales growth and is broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations. Rockwell Automation Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What’s Going On?

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance, calling for adjusted EPS of $13.00–$13.30 and revenue of roughly $9.0–$9.1 billion. The updated outlook implies continued sales growth and is broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly performance showed solid operating momentum, with earnings growth substantially outpacing revenue growth. Investors also received confirmation that full-year results should remain near or above consensus expectations. Rockwell Automation Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $469.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 7.6%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $465.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,043,282.87. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,673 shares of company stock worth $2,540,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $263,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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