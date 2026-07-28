Rockwell Automation (ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $2.2447 billion for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ROK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $465.85. 146,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,506. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $305.44 and a fifty-two week high of $497.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.56 and a 200-day moving average of $422.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $469.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total value of $246,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,525.72. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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