Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Short Interest Update

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,126,691 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 26th total of 10,486,601 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,951,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Rollins Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Rollins's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $143,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,755,613.86. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,435 shares of company stock worth $4,321,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROL

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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