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Rollins, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ROL)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Rollins logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Rollins declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1825 per share payable June 10 to shareholders of record on May 11, representing an annualized $0.73 payout and a yield of about 1.3%.
  • The dividend appears sustainable—Rollins has raised its dividend annually for four consecutive years, has a payout ratio of 58.9%, and analysts forecast $1.39 EPS next year (implying a projected payout ratio near 52.5%).
  • Operationally Rollins beat expectations this quarter with EPS of $0.24 vs. $0.23 and revenue of $906.4M vs. $895.2M, and the stock traded up ~1.2% to $55.38; the company carries a P/E of about 50.8 and a market cap near $26.7B.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rollins.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Rollins Trading Up 1.2%

ROL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 3,731,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,127. Rollins has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

See Also

Dividend History for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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