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Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Rollins to “strong sell” from “hold.” Other analysts have also recently lowered their ratings or price targets, although the overall consensus remains “hold” with a $48.71 target.
  • Rollins shares opened at $38.83, near their one-year low of $36.59 and below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results fell slightly short of expectations, with earnings per share of $0.32 versus $0.34 expected and revenue of $1.08 billion versus $1.09 billion forecast, despite 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Rollins from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 target price on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.5%

Rollins stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Rollins has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.55%.Rollins's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Rollins by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 495,655 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,596 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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