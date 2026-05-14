Rothschild & Co Redburn Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.58.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 473,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. eBay has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,267. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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