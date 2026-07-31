Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $16.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the electric vehicle automaker's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock's previous close.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.95.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,483,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.60. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

More Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion , up 27.2% year over year and above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was also narrower than the expected $0.65 loss. Rivian beats quarterly revenue estimates as R2 launch, software business gain traction

Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of , up 27.2% year over year and above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was also narrower than the expected $0.65 loss. Positive Sentiment: The company began customer deliveries of its lower-priced R2 SUV, said demand and conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and maintained a 65,000-to-70,000-vehicle delivery target for 2026. Management views the R2 ramp and expanding software business, including Volkswagen-related revenue, as important drivers of future growth. Rivian Automotive Inc Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The company began customer deliveries of its lower-priced R2 SUV, said demand and conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and maintained a 65,000-to-70,000-vehicle delivery target for 2026. Management views the R2 ramp and expanding software business, including Volkswagen-related revenue, as important drivers of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans and slightly narrowed its expected full-year loss, supporting its efforts to preserve cash while scaling R2 production. Rivian reduces 2026 spending plans, narrows earnings guidance

Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans and slightly narrowed its expected full-year loss, supporting its efforts to preserve cash while scaling R2 production. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains mixed but includes bullish views: TD Cowen raised its target to $21 with a buy rating, while Needham reaffirmed a $23 buy target. Unusually heavy call-option buying also suggests increased speculative bullish interest.

Analyst support remains mixed but includes bullish views: TD Cowen raised its target to $21 with a buy rating, while Needham reaffirmed a $23 buy target. Unusually heavy call-option buying also suggests increased speculative bullish interest. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target from $15 to $16 but kept an equal-weight rating, indicating limited conviction in near-term upside.

Wells Fargo raised its target from $15 to $16 but kept an equal-weight rating, indicating limited conviction in near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Investors appeared concerned that the earnings beat has not yet translated into sustainable profitability. Rivian continues to post substantial losses, while automotive margins remain under pressure as it invests in the R2 launch and production ramp. What's Going On With Rivian Stock Friday

Investors appeared concerned that the earnings beat has not yet translated into sustainable profitability. Rivian continues to post substantial losses, while automotive margins remain under pressure as it invests in the R2 launch and production ramp. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target only to $14 and maintained an underweight rating, implying that the stock remains above its assessment of fair value. Management also highlighted the cost advantage of Chinese EV competitors, adding to concerns about competition and industry pricing pressure. Rivian CEO Explains Why Chinese EV Makers Are So Hard to Beat

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

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