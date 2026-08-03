Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $553.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $576.00 to $553.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company's current price.

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Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Linde from $559.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $480.51. The stock had a trading volume of 910,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Linde has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $515.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.61.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 20.43%.The company's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-17.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Linde by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,263,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $538,558,000 after purchasing an additional 807,370 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Linde by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,935,016 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,251,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in Linde by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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