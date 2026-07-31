Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Western Union from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $7.77.

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Western Union Trading Down 17.4%

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,120,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Union has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 606.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Western Union by 1,546.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Union by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Western Union News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Union this week:

Positive Sentiment: Western Union is targeting approximately $50 million in annualized cost reductions by year-end, including savings from artificial intelligence and digital initiatives. Consumer Services revenue increased 4%, while Branded Digital revenue rose 7% and transactions grew 25%. Western Union cost reduction and guidance article

Western Union is targeting approximately $50 million in annualized cost reductions by year-end, including savings from artificial intelligence and digital initiatives. Consumer Services revenue increased 4%, while Branded Digital revenue rose 7% and transactions grew 25%. Positive Sentiment: Investors purchased 37,963 call options, roughly 764% above average volume, indicating unusually strong speculative interest in a potential rebound. Options activity is not necessarily a fundamental signal.

Investors purchased 37,963 call options, roughly 764% above average volume, indicating unusually strong speculative interest in a potential rebound. Options activity is not necessarily a fundamental signal. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target from $10 to $8 and maintained a neutral rating. The revised target still implies substantial upside from recent trading levels, but the cut signals reduced near-term confidence.

Susquehanna lowered its price target from $10 to $8 and maintained a neutral rating. The revised target still implies substantial upside from recent trading levels, but the cut signals reduced near-term confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Western Union remains engaged with regulators regarding its planned Intermex acquisition. The transaction could provide strategic benefits, but its delay postpones expected synergies.

Western Union remains engaged with regulators regarding its planned Intermex acquisition. The transaction could provide strategic benefits, but its delay postpones expected synergies. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.31, below the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.01 billion also missed estimates near $1.02 billion. Revenue declined about 1% year over year and net income fell 37%; operating margin narrowed to 13% from 19%. Western Union second-quarter results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.31, below the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.01 billion also missed estimates near $1.02 billion. Revenue declined about 1% year over year and net income fell 37%; operating margin narrowed to 13% from 19%. Negative Sentiment: Management now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.25-$1.35, well below the roughly $1.75 consensus estimate, with revenue guidance of $4.2-$4.3 billion. The weaker outlook reflects continued softness in the Americas retail business and lower migration-related money-transfer activity.

Management now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.25-$1.35, well below the roughly $1.75 consensus estimate, with revenue guidance of $4.2-$4.3 billion. The weaker outlook reflects continued softness in the Americas retail business and lower migration-related money-transfer activity. Negative Sentiment: Analysts’ price-target reductions following the earnings report added further pressure, reinforcing concerns about slower growth and execution risks.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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