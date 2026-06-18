Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.5263.

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Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cadia Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.8%

RCL opened at $301.09 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $232.10 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $274.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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