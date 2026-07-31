Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) CEO Michael Bayley Sells 12,811 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Bayley sold 12,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $4,048,147.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,313,399.03. The trade was a 22.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of RCL traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 23.54%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here