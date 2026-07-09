Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $346.80.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $282.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,063,000. Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,827,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 877,659 shares of the company's stock worth $244,797,000 after purchasing an additional 201,014 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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