Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Ryder System alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Down 0.1%

Ryder System stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.36. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,587. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $284.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryder System, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryder System wasn't on the list.

While Ryder System currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here