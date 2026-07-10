Ryder System's (R) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the transportation company's stock, up from their prior target price of $276.00. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock's previous close.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

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Ryder System Stock Up 1.6%

Ryder System stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $157.67 and a 1-year high of $284.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,937,000 after acquiring an additional 539,854 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $186,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $206,822,000 after purchasing an additional 453,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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