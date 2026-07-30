Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.46 and last traded at $135.5180, with a volume of 510183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.99.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is presently 126.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $992,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 116.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 22,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

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