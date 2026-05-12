Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Salesforce Inc. NYSE: CRM. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Salesforce stock on April 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/22/2026.

on 4/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/6/2026.

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Salesforce Trading Down 2.4%

CRM opened at $177.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $296.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $186.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,636,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 98.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,577 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Salesforce by 440.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 380,625 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $71,051,000 after purchasing an additional 310,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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