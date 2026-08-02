Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on SBH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $543,191.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,441.50. This represents a 23.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $34,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 2.7%

Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $903.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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