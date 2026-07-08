Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 6.8% - Here's What Happened

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,734.69 and last traded at $1,727.18. Approximately 11,778,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 16,526,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,617.70.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNDK. Zacks Research lowered Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 6.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,679.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $968.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeGoal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth $530,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sandisk by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Sandisk by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,152 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $95,842,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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