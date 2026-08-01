Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised Sandvik to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sandvik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY - Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Sandvik were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Sandvik Trading Down 0.2%

SDVKY opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sandvik has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $44.53.

About Sandvik

Sandvik OTCMKTS: SDVKY is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik's core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

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