SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp downgraded SAP from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Santander upgraded SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Trending Headlines about SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP launched its “Autonomous Enterprise” platform, combining data, cloud, AI and automation into one suite to help customers streamline operations and modernize workflows. SAP Launches Unified AI, Automation Suite

SAP launched its “Autonomous Enterprise” platform, combining data, cloud, AI and automation into one suite to help customers streamline operations and modernize workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is expanding AI-agent tools for enterprises, including a program to help businesses integrate AI agents across finance and other functions, which could boost demand for SAP’s platform. SAP Intros Program to Help Enterprises Incorporate AI Agents

The company said it is expanding AI-agent tools for enterprises, including a program to help businesses integrate AI agents across finance and other functions, which could boost demand for SAP’s platform. Positive Sentiment: SAP also disclosed a strategic investment and partnership with n8n to scale agentic AI for enterprise customers, signaling further commitment to its AI ecosystem. SAP Integrates n8n to Scale Agentic AI for Enterprises

SAP also disclosed a strategic investment and partnership with n8n to scale agentic AI for enterprise customers, signaling further commitment to its AI ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: At Sapphire, SAP highlighted deeper partnerships with major cloud and AI players including Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palantir, which reinforces its ecosystem strategy but does not yet provide near-term financial results. SAP Unveils the Autonomous Enterprise

At Sapphire, SAP highlighted deeper partnerships with major cloud and AI players including Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palantir, which reinforces its ecosystem strategy but does not yet provide near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary around the launch noted broader doubts about the sustainability of the software industry, suggesting investors may want proof that SAP’s AI push can translate into faster growth and monetization. SAP Launches Unified AI, Automation Suite

SAP Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.82. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.9291 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. SAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,342,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in SAP by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,760,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

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