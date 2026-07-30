Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.7222.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Wolfe Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company's stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.15 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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