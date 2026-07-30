Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIS shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotia upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Savaria to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Savaria Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$19.54 and a 12-month high of C$31.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of C$235.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Les Teague sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.92, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Also, Director Marcel Bourassa sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.53, for a total value of C$221,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 225,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,656,977.43. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,124 in the last three months. 17.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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