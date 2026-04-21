Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Schroders plc (LON:SDR - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.10 and traded as high as GBX 579.50. Schroders shares last traded at GBX 579.12, with a volume of 2,047,954 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 413.86.

View Our Latest Report on SDR

Schroders Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 92.37, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market cap of £9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.10.

Schroders (LON:SDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

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