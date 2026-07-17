Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook of TSE:TXG FY2027 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.56. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$749.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 34.17%.

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Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$85.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$53.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$38.80 and a 12 month high of C$85.00.

Torex Gold Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Torex Gold Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Torex Gold Resources's payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel James Thomas Rollins acquired 850 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,283.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$856,588.26. This trade represents a 6.50% increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $137,030. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer.

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