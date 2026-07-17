Scotiabank Issues Optimistic Forecast for Methanex Earnings

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX - Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH - Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $8.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Methanex to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$60.00.

Get Methanex alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

TSE:MX opened at C$74.69 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is C$77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.44. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$92.97.

Methanex (TSE:MX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Methanex news, insider Sergio Almarza sold 4,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.06, for a total value of C$387,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,570 shares in the company, valued at C$995,714.20. The trade was a 28.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sunil Jagwani acquired 43,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$82.62 per share, with a total value of C$3,552,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,571,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,416,020. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders bought 278,000 shares of company stock worth $23,636,345 and sold 13,475 shares worth $1,175,470. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Methanex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Methanex wasn't on the list.

While Methanex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here