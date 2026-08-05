Seabridge Gold (SA) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA - Get Free Report) TSE: SEA is projected to announce its Q2 2026 resultson Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Seabridge Gold to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA - Get Free Report) TSE: SEA last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Seabridge Gold to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts: Sign Up

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 0.89. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Seabridge Gold from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on Seabridge Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,961 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,287 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,024,001 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,617 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 122,145 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Seabridge Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seabridge Gold wasn't on the list.

While Seabridge Gold currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here