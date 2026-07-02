Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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