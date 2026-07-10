Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NVIDIA stock on June 30th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Crown Castle NYSE: CCI on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Coherent NYSE: COHR on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/24/2026.

on 6/24/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Oracle NYSE: ORCL on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM on 4/13/2026.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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