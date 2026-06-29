SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Up 7.7% - What's Next?

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 2,017,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,188,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on S shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 982,732 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,892.40. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $207,318.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 628,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,027.90. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock worth $7,078,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,182,000 after buying an additional 3,965,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock worth $197,202,000 after buying an additional 3,624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,781,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

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