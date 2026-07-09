ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.2250.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $107.87 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $210.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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