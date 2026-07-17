ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from TD Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the information technology services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock's current price.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.03.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NOW opened at $103.59 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $210.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,992,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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