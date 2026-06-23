ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 3.3% - Time to Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.50 and last traded at $96.07. 31,522,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 24,202,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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