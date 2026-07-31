ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 1.4% - Here's Why

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.39 and last traded at $111.5710. 18,918,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,159,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.07.

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Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow raised its full-year revenue outlook, reinforcing confidence in continued demand for its workflow-automation platform and supporting the recent improvement in the stock. Why Shares of ServiceNow Stock Were Rising This Week

ServiceNow raised its full-year revenue outlook, reinforcing confidence in continued demand for its workflow-automation platform and supporting the recent improvement in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted more than $1 billion in AI-related contract value, suggesting AI agents are adding consumption-based revenue rather than simply reducing software-seat demand. ServiceNow Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Results

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted more than $1 billion in AI-related contract value, suggesting AI agents are adding consumption-based revenue rather than simply reducing software-seat demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with reported price targets materially above the recent trading level. One bullish analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160, citing accelerating user retention, strong organic growth, pricing power in AI products and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue. ServiceNow User Retention Is Accelerating

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with reported price targets materially above the recent trading level. One bullish analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160, citing accelerating user retention, strong organic growth, pricing power in AI products and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched an IT asset-disposition application on ServiceNow, adding another example of partners expanding the platform’s use cases. The announcement is strategically supportive but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue expectations. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launches new ServiceNow app

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched an IT asset-disposition application on ServiceNow, adding another example of partners expanding the platform’s use cases. The announcement is strategically supportive but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue expectations. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow could eliminate up to 1,000 positions this year as part of a post-acquisition “rightsizing” effort. The cuts may improve efficiency and margins, but reports of continuing layoffs create execution, morale and integration concerns for investors. Exclusive: ServiceNow to cut up to 1K jobs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CLSA began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.39.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ServiceNow by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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