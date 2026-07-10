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ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
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Key Points

  • ServiceTitan has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on 19 ratings firms, with 15 buy ratings, three holds, and one sell. The average 12-month price target is about $110.53.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.37 versus estimates of $0.28 and revenue of $268.82 million versus forecasts of $257.40 million. Revenue rose 24.6% year over year, though the company still reported negative net margin and return on equity.
  • ServiceTitan stock was trading around $79.44, up 1.8% on the day, after recently ranging between a $54.17 low and $119.99 high over the past 12 months. Insider selling has also been notable, with executives and directors selling shares totaling nearly $20 million over the last 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.5333.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTAN

ServiceTitan Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.40 million. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O'connor sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $397,366.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,800,738.68. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 94,415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,988,743.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 443,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,113,508.03. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 296,664 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,797 in the last 90 days. 39.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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