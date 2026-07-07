Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at TD Cowen

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.83.

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Sezzle Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SEZL traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.53. 47,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,519. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $4,259,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 416,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,153,063.25. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total value of $1,782,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,922,012.13. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,282 shares of company stock worth $17,398,162. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sezzle by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sezzle by 64.7% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock worth $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 587,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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