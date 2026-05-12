Shanon Leonard Sells 4,963 Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) VP Shanon Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $295.17. 6,424,766 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,005. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $298.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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