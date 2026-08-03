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SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
SharkNinja logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SharkNinja shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.70 during Monday trading, with the stock last trading near $161.69 and a market capitalization of approximately $22.79 billion.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish: nine analysts rate the stock a Buy and two rate it Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $167.90. Several firms recently raised their targets, including Canaccord Genuity to $185.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations with adjusted EPS of $1.09 versus the $1.01 consensus and revenue of $1.41 billion, up 15.6% year over year. However, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares, reducing his holdings by nearly 80%, while insiders collectively own 40.8% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SharkNinja.

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.70 and last traded at $161.6940, with a volume of 164073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.13.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. SharkNinja's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,072,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SharkNinja by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,795 shares of the company's stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in SharkNinja by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 116,041 shares of the company's stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 117,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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