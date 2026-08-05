SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.450-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.90.

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SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. SharkNinja has a one year low of $83.12 and a one year high of $169.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.SharkNinja's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of SharkNinja stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SharkNinja by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,889,000 after purchasing an additional 709,494 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $60,164,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,048,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 172,766.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 459,826 shares of the company's stock worth $51,455,000 after buying an additional 459,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company's stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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