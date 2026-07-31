Short Interest in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Decreases By 35.3%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,826,191 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 4,367,799 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,225,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.67.

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Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 888,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $225.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Iridium Communications by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,325 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 539,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company's unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium's core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

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