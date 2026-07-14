Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 30.96% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.89.

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Silgan Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:SLGN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,768. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 21,854.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,175,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,885 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 866,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,813,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Silgan by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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