Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Silvercorp Metals to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

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Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Silvercorp Metals's payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 205,225 shares of the company's stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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