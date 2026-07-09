Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.07.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $219.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.50. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $159.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,525.12. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,383,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,503,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,586,089,000 after purchasing an additional 491,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,060,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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