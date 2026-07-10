Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock's previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.80.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.13. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.99 million. Simply Good Foods had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. Simply Good Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,332.54. This represents a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $991,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,661.06. This represents a 86.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $213,479,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,413.6% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 173,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 468.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 208,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 171,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 690,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 481,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Simply Good Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting Simply Good Foods this week:

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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