Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Down 5.1% - What's Next?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.0340. 79,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,525,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Simply Good Foods had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $326.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Simply Good Foods's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 111,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,316,332.54. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,661.06. This trade represents a 86.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 469,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145,771 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 198,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 158.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 446,670 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 273,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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