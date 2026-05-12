Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Down 10.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.17. Approximately 324,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 343,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08).

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Key Stories Impacting Sionna Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Sionna Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sionna completed enrollment in the PreciSION CF Phase 2a trial for SION-719, with topline data expected in summer 2026. Article Title

Sionna completed enrollment in the PreciSION CF Phase 2a trial for SION-719, with topline data expected in summer 2026. Positive Sentiment: The company said its cash balance of about $289.9 million should fund operations into 2028, reducing near-term financing concerns. Article Title

The company said its cash balance of about $289.9 million should fund operations into 2028, reducing near-term financing concerns. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Phase 1 study of SION-451 in dual combinations remains on track for summer topline data, which is important but still early-stage. Article Title

The company’s Phase 1 study of SION-451 in dual combinations remains on track for summer topline data, which is important but still early-stage. Negative Sentiment: First-quarter EPS of -$0.60 missed expectations of -$0.52, reinforcing that losses remain wider than analysts anticipated. Article Title

First-quarter EPS of -$0.60 missed expectations of -$0.52, reinforcing that losses remain wider than analysts anticipated. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by directors Peter A. Thompson and OrbiMed Advisors may be pressuring investor sentiment, even though the trades were pre-planned. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SION shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SION

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at $123,491,612.84. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,717,760 shares of company stock worth $77,562,902 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 335,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 831,373 shares of the company's stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 453,196 shares in the last quarter.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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