SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post earnings of ($0.3313) per share and revenue of $984.8940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $143.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $278,887.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,967.11. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,413 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

Further Reading

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