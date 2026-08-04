SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the memory chip maker's stock. Wolfe Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SK hynix has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $245.50.

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SK hynix Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:SKHY opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Further Reading

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