SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $240.00 price target on the memory chip maker's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.16% from the stock's previous close.

SKHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.50.

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SK hynix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SKHY stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 billion.

Key Stories Impacting SK hynix

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SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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