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SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
SK hynix logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $240 price target, implying 68.16% upside from SK hynix’s previous close. The broader analyst consensus is also “Buy,” with a $245.50 average price target.
  • SK hynix reported quarterly EPS of $8.76, beating estimates of $5.12, while revenue of $52.83 billion fell short of the $59.05 billion consensus forecast. Shares opened at $142.72, down 0.7%.
  • The company’s partnership with SanDisk on high-bandwidth flash technology for AI data storage could create a new growth opportunity, supporting optimism about long-term AI-driven memory demand.
  • Five stocks we like better than SK hynix.

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $240.00 price target on the memory chip maker's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.16% from the stock's previous close.

SKHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Singular Research raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKHY

SK hynix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SKHY stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. SK hynix has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 billion.

Key Stories Impacting SK hynix

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

SK hynix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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